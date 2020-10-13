Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say a 6-year-old boy was briefly kidnapped Tuesday night in an auto theft.
It happened near the 2900 block of Aldrich Avenue South in the Lyn-Lake neighborhood just before 9 p.m.
The stolen Chevrolet Cruze was found a few blocks away about 35 minutes later. The child was still inside, and was unharmed.
Police are searching for the thieves.
Vehicle was just towed. Officers still on scene talking with witnesses. Car thefts have been a huge problem across MPLS this year. Yet again another incident with a child inside when it happened, luckily found safe. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/kNjKWNatov
— Jeff Wagner (@Jeff_Wagner4) October 14, 2020
