By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Auto Theft, Kidnapping, Minneapolis News, Minneapolis Police

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say a 6-year-old boy was briefly kidnapped Tuesday night in an auto theft.

It happened near the 2900 block of Aldrich Avenue South in the Lyn-Lake neighborhood just before 9 p.m.

The stolen Chevrolet Cruze was found a few blocks away about 35 minutes later. The child was still inside, and was unharmed.

Police are searching for the thieves.

