CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Drug Bust, K-9 Officers, Menomonie News, Menomonie Police, Meth, Wisconsin News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A community-funded K-9 officer helped crack a year-long drug distribution investigation in western Wisconsin.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says deputies pulled over a 25-year-old rural Menomonie woman Sunday, and a K-9 officer named Rip pointed his handler to more than three-quarters of a pound of methamphetamine, as well as oxycodone, suboxone, a gun, counterfeit money, a scale and packing material.

(credit: Dunn Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Menomonie police and the West Central Drug Task Force assisted in the investigation, which led to the arrest and indictment of Cassandra P. Davis-Suchla.

She made her first court appearance Monday, and is being held at the Dunn County Jail.

WCCO APP: Click here to download WCCO’s new news app.

Comments