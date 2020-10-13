Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A community-funded K-9 officer helped crack a year-long drug distribution investigation in western Wisconsin.
The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says deputies pulled over a 25-year-old rural Menomonie woman Sunday, and a K-9 officer named Rip pointed his handler to more than three-quarters of a pound of methamphetamine, as well as oxycodone, suboxone, a gun, counterfeit money, a scale and packing material.
Menomonie police and the West Central Drug Task Force assisted in the investigation, which led to the arrest and indictment of Cassandra P. Davis-Suchla.
She made her first court appearance Monday, and is being held at the Dunn County Jail.
