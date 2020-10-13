WCCO App: Click here to download WCCO’s new news app.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As the state begins easing long-term care visitation restrictions, Minnesota health officials on Tuesday reported 1,150 additional COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health, there have been 114,574 total positive cases confirmed since March, with roughly 10% of the cases being among health care workers. Over 102,000 people who contracted the virus no longer need to quarantine.
Since March, there have been 2,151 COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota. Long-term care and assisted living facilities took the brunt of the overall deaths with 1,524. Two of the seven additional deaths included a long-term care patient, with all being between 75 and 99 years old.
Over 19,000 tests were completed in the last 24 hours and over 1.6 million people have been tested since March.
In the state’s hospitals, 8,500 people have needed treatment since the pandemic began, with 2,328 of those needing intensive care units.
According to the state’s Dial Back Dashboard, the state’s positivity rate remains around 5% as of Oct. 4, due to data lag. The positivity rate, a seven-day rolling average, is one of the health indicators being use to inform the state’s COVID-19 safety restrictions.
You must log in to post a comment.