MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has shifted to voluntary sampling for chronic wasting disease.
Because of COVID-19 and social distancing requirements, the DNR stations will not be staffed. Hunters need to register their deer prior to sampling; by phone, at a big game registration station, or online. They can then check on the CWD test results here by entering their nine-digit MDNR number from the deer’s site tag.
Hunters should also check the CWD website for sampling station availability.
“Samples are critical in helping us monitor the spread chronic wasting disease in Minnesota’s wild deer,” said Michelle Carstensen, DNR’s wildlife health program supervisor. “The more samples we receive, the better we understand teh prevalence of CWD in these areas and the more information we have to determine the best methods to keep our deer health.y”
Antlerless-only and youth deer season starts on Thursday. Minnesota deer hunting season opens Saturday, Nov. 7.
