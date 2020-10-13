Comments
Tuesday night’s “Wheel of Fortune” episode will be pre-empted on WCCO due to the NFL game, and will air at 1:40 a.m. Wednesday morning.
For those unable to see tonight’s special puzzle for the T-Mobile Puzzle of the Week Sweepstakes, “Wheel of Fortune” will accept any puzzle solution entered.
The time frame for entry is 5 p.m. (CST) the day the episode is supposed to air, through 4:59 p.m. two days after. (“Wheel of Fortune” is allowing extra time for those viewers who may be affected by these pre-emptions).
Click here to enter, and click here for the official rules.
