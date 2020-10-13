MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Tuesday, Minnesota Senate Republicans released a report that criticizes the response by Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis city leaders over the civil unrest that happened in the Twin Cities following the death of George Floyd.
The report, following hearings back in July, accuses the governor and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey of failing to realize the seriousness of the riots.
It says if they’d acted faster, the riots would not have escalated as quickly as they did.
The report also blames Democrats for identifying with the causes promoted by the demonstrators, causing them to lose sight of their responsibility to protect the public from criminal acts committed during the riots.
“We gotta learn from the mistakes that we made in the past so that we do not repeat them in the future,” Sen. Scott Newman (R-Hutchinson) said.
A spokesperson for Walz says, “If Minnesota Republicans want to help uphold law and order, they should stop holding up the Governor’s proposals to ensure public safety, including funding for a State Trooper Training Academy as well as the significant costs associated with a robust law enforcement response to civil unrest.”
WCCO is still waiting to hear back from Frey.
