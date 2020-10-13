MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Tuesday, Gov. Tim Walz announced a new expansion of free saliva testing that state officials hope will help curb the spread of COVID-19.
The plan, as announced by Walz during the Minnesota Department of Health’s 2 p.m. update, would see a total of 10 sites for saliva testing across the state.
Saliva testing has already been available in Duluth since late September, and begins in Winona on Wednesday. The next sites will open in Moorhead Oct. 17, and Brooklyn Park Oct. 20.
After that, another six sites will open later on in the month, four of which will be in the Twin Cities metro area and the other two in Greater Minnesota.
“Widespread testing is critical to our state’s strategy to combat COVID-19,” Walz said. “By increasing access to testing across Minnesota, these saliva testing sites will allow us to better track, understand, and fight the virus in our communities.”
Minnesota health commissioner Jan Malcolm said that the fact that the positivity rate has sustained even with the expansion of testing to an average of tens of thousands daily indicates that there is still a lot of disease transmission in the community.
“Our neighboring states offer a cautionary tale for how quickly things can escalate. If we want to avoid the alarming scenarios we’ve seen elsewhere we need all Minnesotans to focus on doing their part. That means maintaining social distance and avoiding crowded places, wearing a mask in public spaces, frequently and thoroughly washing hands, and staying at home when sick or during a quarantine period when you’ve been exposed to COVID,” Malcolm said.
Additionally, Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced Wednesday a pilot of the mail order testing program.
