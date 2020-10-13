Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Pierce County say a 60-year-old motorcyclist was hospitalized after swerving off the road into a ditch Saturday night.
According to the sheriff’s office, at about 9 p.m., a Hastings man was operating a Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on County Road South in Elmwood when he entered a ditch after swerving to avoid hitting a group of deer in the roadway.
The motorcycle overturned and he was ejected from the vehicle.
Authorities identified the man as Frank Sieben. He was transported by Elmwood Area Ambulance Service to Mayo Hospital in Menomonie with undetermined injuries.
