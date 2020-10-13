MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — People with disabilities may have a new reason to endure the Minnesota winters.
According to a new survey from WalletHub, Minneapolis and St. Paul rank among the best cities for people with disabilities.
The survey compared more than 180 populated cities across 34 key indicators of disability-friendliness, from health care to wheelchair-accessible restaurants to accessible housing.
Overall, Minneapolis placed sixth and St. Paul ranked 12th. Both cities ranked in the top three in the health care category, with Minneapolis placing second and St. Paul third.
“I’m proud to see the Twin Cities honored as some of the best places in the country for people with disabilities to live,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “DEED, State Services for the Blind and Vocational Rehabilitation Services are going to work tirelessly to make sure employers understand the extraordinary value people with disabilities bring to workplaces.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in four U.S. adults has a disability.
Overall, Scottsdale, Arizona was ranked as the best city to live in for individuals with disabilities. The worst was Bridgeport, Connecticut.
