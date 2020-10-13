MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 13-year-old boy is recovering and another teenager is charged with attempted murder following a stabbing last week in northern Minnesota.
The Ely Police Department says the stabbing happened Thursday afternoon. A hiker found the injured 13-year-old in a ravine near Miners Lake. The boy was conscious but confused, and suffering from stab wounds.
After receiving treatment at the scene, the boy told responders that he had been assaulted. The boy was hospitalized and later airlifted to Essentia Health St. Mary’s in Duluth. As of Tuesday, the boy was in stable condition.
After speaking with the victim, officers arrested a 16-year-old boy. Police say the teenager is being held at Arrowhead Juvenile Center and is charged of attempted murder.
The stabbing remains under investigation.
