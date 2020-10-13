MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The 2020 election season is already looking much different than ever before. As of Tuesday, there are three weeks to go until Election Day, but it could take up to four weeks before we know who won certain races.

Among the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, Minnesota has already hit a record number of mail-in ballot requests, at 1.3 million. For context, that is about half of the number of people who voted in total in 2018.

Secretary of State Steve Simon outlined what we can expect as we make our way towards Nov. 3.

There’s a new rule that ballots have to be postmarked by Nov. 3 and arrive within one week. That means we won’t have the final numbers until the evening of Nov. 10. We could know well before then who won various races; it just depends on how close they are.

Simon has been pushing for mail-in ballots, and pushing through the security questions that come with them.

There are three layers of security, starting with a personal identification number required when you request a mail-in ballot, and again when you return it.

“Unless they have the personal identifying information on the particular form that the intended voter used when the intended voter ordered it, they’re not going to get very far. So they can send in 100 or 1,000 and they will never be counted. And they aren’t,” Simon said.

You can track your ballot online to make sure it got there — and if it didn’t or you didn’t get it, contact your local election office. You can also drop it off in person.