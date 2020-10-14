MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two men and one woman were arrested last week after allegedly trying to break into a western Wisconsin bar. Investigators believe the trio could be linked to other recent burglaries in northwestern Wisconsin.
The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office says the arrests happened early Thursday morning after deputies responded to an overnight break-in at the Black Iron Bar and Grill in Spider Lake. Two suspects wearing masks attempted to break into the bar, but they fled into the nearby woods once the bar owner arrived.
Police pulled over a vehicle leaving the area and found another parked on a nearby road. Investigators determined that the people in the vehicles were involved in the burglary.
Arrested were Larry Rush, 65, of Park Falls, Wisconsin, and Steven Martin, 28, of Success, Arkansas. Both are charged with burglary, possession of burglarious tools, carrying a concealed weapon, criminal damage to property, and possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, the sheriff’s office said.
Also arrested was Vicki Hirtreiter, of Park Falls, Wisconsin. She was charged with party to a crime of burglary, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of burglarious tools, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Black Iron Bar burglary remains under investigation. The sheriff’s office says the three arrested are likely associated with other burglary investigations in Sawyer, Ashland, Price, Iron counties.
