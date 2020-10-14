MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota health officials on Wednesday reported 1,214 new COVID-19 cases and 29 more deaths. Daily fatality numbers that high haven’t been seen since early June.
According to Minnesota Department of Health data, there have been 115,763 confirmed cases confirmed since March, with 103,830 of those patients no longer needing to be quarantined. More than 8,580 people have needed hospitalization since the pandemic began.
MORE: Minnesota Health Dept.’s Situation Report On COVID-19
The state’s death toll is now 2,174. Of those who have died, 1,535 have occurred in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
Testing is now at 2,367,344 overall in the state. MDH reports that a total of 16,183 antigen tests have also been completed since the start of the pandemic.
According to the state’s Dial Back Dashboard, the positivity rate is hovering around 5% as of Oct. 4. Another measure by which authorities are determining the state’s progress is the number of new cases per 100,000 residents. As of now, the Dial Back Dashboard reports that figure is at 19 per 100,000.
