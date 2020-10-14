MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — People all over the world are today remembering George Floyd on what would have been his 47th birthday, including presidential hopeful Joe Biden’s running mate Sen. Kamala Harris.

“Today would have been George Floyd’s 47th birthday. He should still be alive today celebrating another year with his family and friends,” Harris tweeted. “We need justice and to ensure that this never happens again—starting with banning chokeholds and creating a national standard for use of force.”

Floyd died last May in Minneapolis. Former police officer Derek Chauvin pinned Floyd to the ground with his knee for almost eight minutes.

Floyd’s son Quincy talked to British broadcaster Sky News about the effect this video has had on him.

“I can’t stop watching the video. I watched it almost over and over, not every day, but every now and then. The knee on his neck so he couldn’t breathe, calling out for his momma, it’s devastating, and I have chills just thinking about what he was saying,” he said.

The intersection of 38th Street South and Chicago Avenue has become historic, an area known around the world, as has George Floyd’s name.

His sister Bridgett Floyd is participating in ad airing today in support of Joe Biden. Marking the birthday, the George Floyd Memorial Foundation says they are working with National Urban League in an effort to encourage the public to vote in the upcoming Nov. 3 election.

There will also be a gathering Wednesday night in honor of Floyd’s memory.

There is also a hearing scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Thursday in case of the officers charged in the death. The trial won’t actually start until March.