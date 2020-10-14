MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating the city’s 67th homicide of 2020.
Officers were called just after 9:30 p.m. to the 3500 block of 19th Avenue South, near Pioneers and Soldiers Memorial Cemetery in the Corcoran neighborhood. They found a male victim on the ground, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He later died at the scene.
Investigators are not sure if the victim is a teen or a young man, but they believe he knew the shooter, who they are still trying to find.
About two hours earlier, two men were shot about seven miles northwest on the 2100 block of Bryant Avenue North, in the Hawthorne neighborhood. One of the victims is in critical condition, while the other is expected to survive. Police are also still searching for that shooter.
