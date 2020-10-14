MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The NCAA hockey championship is slated to return to St. Paul in 2024.
The announcement was made Wednesday, declaring Xcel Energy Center and the University of Minnesota as the host arenas for the 2024 Men’s Frozen Four on April 11 and 13.
Xcel Energy Center was home to the Men’s Frozen Four in 2002, 2011 and 2018, with a Minnesota team winning the championship all three years.
“We are proud to welcome the NCAA Men’s Frozen Four back to the State of Hockey for the fourth time,” said Xcel Energy Center Vice President and General Manager Jack Larson. “We look forward to partnering once again with the NCAA, University of Minnesota and Visit Saint Paul to host an unforgettable tournament weekend for college hockey players and fans.”
The University of Minnesota will play host to an NCAA Men’s Frozen Four for the ninth time in school history.
“Xcel Energy Center, the Twin Cities and the University of Minnesota have a great history of hosting first class events, and we look forward to continuing that tradition with the 2024 Frozen Four,” said Gopher Hockey Head Coach Bob Motzko.
You must log in to post a comment.