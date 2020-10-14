Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer who worked at the Minneapolis-St.Paul International Airport (MSP) for over a decade has passed away after contracting COVID-19.
According to TSA, Gerald “Teddy” Girard has worked at MSP since 2007. He conducted security screenings in the security checkpoint as well as in TSA’s checked baggage operation.
Officer Girard is remembered as being good-natured, regularly making new acquaintances while on the job. TSA officials say he was committed to carrying out the TSA mission, as well as his screening responsibilities.
Girard was a father and a loving husband to his wife Terra for 41 years.
