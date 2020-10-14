MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The University of Minnesota loosened its COVID-19 restrictions this week as President Joan Gabel says the community has made good progress in halting the spread of the virus.
In a letter Monday to students and staff, Gabel said that the university’s COVID-19 dashboard is showing a positive trend in terms of case numbers, which she attributed to the “good performance of our community.”
As a result, the school moved forward Tuesday with its “Maroon and Gold Sunrise Plan,” shifting to Phase 3. This pushed back the “back home” time for students on campus to midnight; during Phase 2, the deadline was 9 p.m.
Additionally, the Phase 3 shift allows students greater movement across campus and within the greater campus community.
RELATED: ‘U’ To Allow Hundreds Of Fans Into TCF Bank Stadium For Gopher Football Games
Still, Gabel noted that if COVID-19 cases tick up or if students don’t continue to adhere to social distancing and the Phase 3 rules, university officials will consider reverting to the Phase 2 restrictions. However, if good performance continues, the university could move to Phase 4, which does away with the “back home” time altogether.
Also in the Monday letter, Gabel said that the saliva testing offered to staff will be available to students before the year’s end. Last week, the board of regents approved a plan to offer each student one free test to use before Dec. 31.
Students were told to be on the lookout for an email containing a code that could be used to request a test from Vault Health. For more information about the testing program, click here.
Since spring, when the coronavirus outbreak began, the University of Minnesota has reported at total of 270 COVID-19 cases.
You must log in to post a comment.