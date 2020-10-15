MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The 2020 Holidazzle will be taking place virtually this holiday season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Thursday, the Minneapolis Downtown Council announced the event is moving online, with a full schedule set to be released in early November.
Organizers say it was a “difficult decision, but the right decision” to move the event, normally held in Minneapolis’ Loring Park, to a virtual space.
“Our community’s health and well-being are most important as we head into the holiday season,” Leah Wong, vice president of external relations for the mpls downtown council, said. “We are excited for the virtual experience Holidazzle will provide as you and yours celebrate with us wherever you are.”
Organizers say the virtual version of the event will offer holiday fun for all ages and abilities, offering holiday-themed activities and interactive engagement.
In addition to the Holidazzle going virtual, the Mpls WinterSkate ice rink in Loring Park will also be taking the season off to prioritize public health.
