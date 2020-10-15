MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota United is partnering with Ramsey County to provide Allianz Field as a ballot return location for Ramsey County voters.
Starting Oct. 29, team officials say residents can drop off their ballots for the 2020 election at the Brew Hall at Allianz Field.
“We’re honored to have Allianz Field be a ballot return location for Ramsey County, and to serve the second largest county in the state,” said Minnesota United CEO Chris Wright. “It is so important to provide accessible voting options to registered voters, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic and we believe Allianz Field is easily accessible to our community, whether via car, light rail, bus or on foot.”
Ballot return will be available:
- Thursday, October 29; 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
- Friday, October 30; 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
- Saturday, October 31; 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Monday, November 2; 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Social distance protocols will be in place at each station, along with hand sanitizer. Masks will be required indoors.
A curbside options will also available on Shields Avenue.
