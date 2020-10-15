Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s largest school district might be sending most of its students home.
With COVID-19 cases rising, the Anoka-Hennepin School District is considering transitioning middle and high school students from hybrid to full-time distance learning.
The school district likely won’t make a decision until next week. There is no plan to change the learning model for elementary school students.
