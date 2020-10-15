MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota health officials on Thursday reported 1,108 confirmed coronavirus cases and 19 more deaths, marking the second straight day with fatality numbers not seen since June.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), nearly 20,000 COVID-19 tests were completed in the last 24 hours. Over 1.6 million people have been tested in Minnesota since the pandemic began. Nearly 17,000 antigen tests have also been completed.
Over 117,000 cases have been confirmed since March, with 104,547 of those cases no longer needing to quarantine.
The additional deaths bring the state’s death toll to 2,199. Long-term care residents make up 1,546 of those deaths. On Wednesday, MDH reported 29 deaths, which was the highest spike in daily deaths since early June.
In hospitals, 8,652 patients have needed treatment for COVID-19 so far, and 2,362 of those patients needed intensive care units.
According to the state’s Dial Back Dashboard, the state’s seven-day rolling positivity rate remains at around 5%, as of Oct. 6 because of data lag.
Another measure being used to determine the state’s progress is the number of new cases per 100,000 residents. As of now, the Dial Back Dashboard reports that figure is at 20 per 100,000, and increase of one since Wednesday.
