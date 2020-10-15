MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill has ruled that body camera footage from a May 2019 police incident involving George Floyd can be processed and made available to the public.

Cahill said a natural lag in the court filing system gives prosecutors sufficient time to see filings and, if they choose, to ask that they be sealed.

Judge will only allow future submissions to be in writing. No more pictures or video attached — Jennifer Mayerle (@jennifermayerle) October 15, 2020

Floyd, a Black man, died May 25 after Derek Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for several minutes while Floyd said he couldn’t breathe. He was handcuffed at the time. Floyd’s death was captured in widely seen bystander video that set off protests around the world.

Chauvin and three other officers were fired. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter; Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter.

Prosecutors in the case asked a Minnesota judge to restrict public access to new court filings for two days so the opposing side has a chance to ask for that information to be sealed. In their request, dated Monday and made public Tuesday, prosecutors said a temporary protective order is warranted when there’s a risk that pretrial publicity could sway potential jurors. They said a two-day wait would also ensure that potentially confidential or inadmissible information isn’t improperly released.

Cahill denied that request.

The prosecutors’ request was filed the same day that defense attorney Earl Gray submitted body camera videos and transcripts of a 2019 arrest of Floyd that he says shows Floyd was not the law-abiding citizen he has been portrayed to be. It also came as prosecutors filed additional documents, including a more detailed accounting of what Gray called the “alleged misdeeds” of three of the officers.

WCCO APP: Click here to download WCCO’s new news app.

In his documents, Gray said Floyd’s behavior on the night he died was “almost an exact replica” of how he acted during the arrest a year earlier. Floyd swallowed drugs, resisted police officers, ignored commands, acted erratically and cried and called out for his mother, Gray said. It should be admissible at trial because it shows Floyd’s modus operandi and counters prosecutors’ portrayal of Floyd as being scared, he said.

That video is expected to be processed and available to the public shortly.

Following the hearing, Gray stopped to talk with the media and was confronted by a man who described himself as a community activist.

Thomas Lane attorney Earl Gray stopped to talk with media after hearing and was confronted by a man who describes himself as a community activist pic.twitter.com/oTcyx3oP05 — Jennifer Mayerle (@jennifermayerle) October 15, 2020

WCCO is part of the media coalition that challenged the judge to continue to make evidence public.

Cahill said attorney filings aren’t considered official until the court reviews and accepts them. He said that had not yet happened with the filing from Lane’s attorney, Earl Gray, before the state requested the delay. Cahill said the video simply shows Floyd had been arrested before — information “basically everybody already knows,” he said — and that it might even help the state’s case.

Cahill wrote that he believed Gray’s filing was “in good faith,” but ordered that going forward, only written motions will be accepted and no audio, video and photographic attachments will be allowed to be submitted with motions.

Prosecutors argued that the body-camera video from the 2019 arrest could taint the pool of potential jurors, adding to pressure to move the former officers’ trial from Minneapolis.

In seeking the 48-hour delay on filings being made public, prosecutors had argued that the state “anticipates that filings in this case will involve protected or inadmissible evidence” and that if evidence becomes public it could unfairly influence public opinion.

“The proposed temporary protective order strikes the appropriate balance between the need for public disclosure and the need to avoid the disclosure of confidential or inadmissible information,” prosecutor Matthew Frank wrote. “Where no party objects to public disclosure, any restriction on the public right of access would be short and temporary.”

Frank said the public does not have an “absolute” right to access court documents.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)