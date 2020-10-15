MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) on Thursday announced the continuation of a statewide push to increase access to “no barrier” COVID-19 testing with a fifth week of testing locations.

During the week of Oct. 19, testing will be available in Montevideo, Monticello, Cambridge, and Crookston.

The testing will be available regardless if someone is showing symptoms or not. No insurance or identification is needed. However, to avoid long lines, officials are urging people to sign up for a specific testing time slot.

“The acceleration in cases and community spread is a reminder that it only takes one contagious person to lead to an outbreak,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm. “These trends are most troublesome in Greater Minnesota right now, as we see smaller, everyday gatherings and activities leading to infections in long-term care facilities, schools, sports teams, businesses, and more. We know everyone is looking for the right balance, of how to remain safe while taking care of their physical and mental health needs, and staying in touch with aging family members. Testing is one of the critical ways we can take action, to find out if we’re positive and isolate and quarantine when necessary, to fight the spread of this virus.”

After four weeks of “no barrier” testing, the state has conducted around 25,000 tests across 21 sites.