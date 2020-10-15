MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has issued its winter outlook, and it suggests that Minnesota can expect a winter with a good chance for more snow than usual.

The bright side is that most of Minnesota, aside from a Northwestern section of the state, has an equal chance for below-, near- or above-average temperatures, according to NOAA’s outlook.

“With La Nina well established and expected to persist through the upcoming 2020 winter season, we anticipate the typical, cooler, wetter North, and warmer, drier South, as the most likely outcome of winter weather that the U.S. will experience this year,” Mike Halpert, deputy director of NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, said Thursday.

JUST IN: @NOAANCEIclimate says Sept 2020 was the hottest Sept. in 141 years, globally; 2020 will likely end up being among the 3 hottest years on record. ALSO: @NOAA #WinterOutlook is out, with a wetter (snowier) season slightly favored in #MNwx & #WIwx https://t.co/vnuAVTo0hc pic.twitter.com/SsHGs239Vd — Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) October 15, 2020

Meanwhile, major sections of the rest of the country outside of the Midwest are forecast to see a higher probability for warmer-than-average temperatures, most notably in southern New Mexico and southwestern Texas. Few parts of the U.S. are favored to experience below-average temperatures this winter, with parts of North Dakota, Montana and Washington being the key exceptions.

The NOAA outlook covers the months of December through February, which are considered meteorological winter.

WCCO director of meteorology Mike Augustyniak says that NOAA has identified a clear tendency for wetter-than-average winters across the northern U.S. throughout the last few decades.

One important thing to note is that this outlook does not project seasonal snowfall accumulations. NOAA has noted that snow forecasts are not generally predictable more than a week in advance of snow events.

NOAA says that La Nina also puts some large areas of drought over the western half of the U.S. at risk of intensifying drought during winter months.