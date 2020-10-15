Comments
WCCO APP: Click here to download WCCO’s new news app.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly shutting down their facility after several positive COVID-19 tests Thursday morning.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the team had four positive tests and Falcons officials are still working through the details.
The team was set to take on the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis Sunday.
Falcons’ rookie DT Marlon Davidson was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list yesterday. Now there are other tests the league is checking. But Falcons’ building is shutting down until there is more information. https://t.co/vsKiYBNUqQ
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 15, 2020
This is a developing story, so check back for more.
You must log in to post a comment.