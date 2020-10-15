CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly shutting down their facility after several positive COVID-19 tests Thursday morning.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the team had four positive tests and Falcons officials are still working through the details.

The team was set to take on the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis Sunday.

This is a developing story, so check back for more.

