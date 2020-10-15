MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sen. Elizabeth Warren will visit Minnesota this weekend to campaign on behalf of her former rival for the Democratic presidential nomination.
Warren will stump for former Vice President Joe Biden on Sunday, Oct. 18. The exact location and time of her visit have not been released. She last visited the state as a presidential hopeful in August of 2019.
Minnesota is among several battleground states in November’s election, with Biden consistently polling slightly ahead of President Donald Trump in recent surveys. Trump narrowly lost Minnesota to Hillary Clinton in 2016.
Dr. Jill Biden campaigned for her husband in the Twin Cities and Rochester Thursday. She was supposed to be joined by Doug Emhoff, husband of vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, but he canceled his appearance after members of Harris’s staff tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials say Emhoff has tested negative three times since Oct. 8, and he wasn’t exposed to the infected staffers.
