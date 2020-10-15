MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Relatives have identified the 17-year-old boy who died following a weekend shooting in north Minneapolis as Wanya Corey.

The anti-violence group A Mother’s Love set up a GoFundMe for Corey’s family, who say Corey was the oldest of five siblings.

The teen’s mother, Khalilah Corey, told the group that her family moved to Minneapolis from Chicago in search of a better life, but she lost her oldest son in the City of Lakes due to “senseless violence.”

“Wanya was loved by anyone who ever came in contact with him,” she said. “He was a very giving person and very open minded. He was taught how to treat others the way he wanted to be treated and to make everyone smile and that’s what he did. The tragedy of losing a child is unexplainable.”

Khalilah Corey says it was Wanya’s younger brother’s birthday when the family found out that the 17-year-old had been killed.

According to police, the teenager was shot Sunday afternoon near the intersection of Plymouth and Logan avenues. Responding officers found him without a pulse and not breathing. However, they performed CPR on him and were able to get him breathing.

Emergency crews brought Corey to Hennepin Healthcare, where he underwent survey. He died hours later.

The GoFundMe account is seeking money to help the family move out of their neighborhood in Minneapolis, which has seen a surge of violence over the summer.

Wanya Corey’s death marked the 66th homicide in the city this year.