MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The status of Minnesota Vikings’ running back Dalvin Cook for Sunday remains in doubt after he missed another day of practice with a groin injury.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Cook was out for practice Thursday. The NFL leader in rushing yards (489) also missed Wednesday’s practice.
Cook hobbled off after catching a short pass on the first offensive play of the second half in the 27-26 loss to the Seahawks. Cook came back for one more play, before determining he couldn’t go full speed and was done for the rest of the game.
Alexander Mattison stepped in and had a career game with 112 yards rushing. He ran for 80 yards in the fourth quarter alone.
“He sees the field how I see the field, and it’s crazy when we come off the field how we see things so similar,” Cook said on Wednesday. “He’s just a bigger version. When he comes in, he’s trying to break the home run, too. But he knows what’s ahead of him. I do think Deuce is a similar version of me.”
Cook’s status remains in question for the Vikings’ game on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, who have had one staff member test positive for COVID-19 this week. The game is still scheduled for Sunday at this time.
