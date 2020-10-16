Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Crews are investigating after a fire left the residents of a South Minneapolis home seeking shelter.
The fire happened at about 3:30 a.m. on the 2700 block of 17th Avenue South.
Crews said they found heavy flames and smoke coming from the second floor of the double bungalow home.
Everyone in the house managed to escape unharmed, and crews brought the fire under control in about an hour. They’re still working to determine what caused the fire to spark.
The Red Cross is assisting three adults and two dogs with finding shelter.
