MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A movie based on the life of an inspirational Minnesotan is out now. “Clouds,” the film about the life of Zach Sobiech, is now available to stream on Disney+.
“Clouds” is the name of the song Sobiech wrote and sang, which inspired people around the world. A book that his mother wrote about how he lived during his terminal cancer diagnosis formed the backbone for the movie.
Doctors diagnosed Zach with a terminal cancer called Osteosarcoma. He died in 2013 at age 18. But it’s how he lived that inspired hope in others.
“Zach was, I love him so much. He was just like the biggest goofball and just the sweetest guy. He gave great hugs,” friend Mitch Kluesner said.
Kluesner is a researcher at the University of Minnesota, working on a cure for Osteosarcoma. It’s research enabled by work Zach started that continues with the Children’s Cancer Research Fund in his name.
“Seeing increasingly how this has encompassed in so many aspects, it’s not just a one-note story,” Kluesner said.
The film is also a way to raise awareness for Zach’s Movement, raising money for Osteosarcoma through the Children’s Cancer Research Fund.
