MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota health officials on Friday reported 2,287 additional cases of COVID-19, the largest single-day spike in cases since the pandemic began. It’s accompanied by the largest amount of tests completed in a single day.
According to data from the Minnesota Department of Health, there were over 44,000 tests completed in the last 24 hours, including antigen tests (772). More than 1.6 million people have been tested for COVID-19 since March.
In total, there have been 119,145 confirmed cases of COVID-19 discovered in the state, with more than 105,000 of those cases no longer needing to quarantine themselves.
Of those who contracted the virus, 2,203 have died in the state since March. A significant amount of the deaths — 1,559 — have occurred in long-term care or assisted living situations.
Thirteen more deaths were reported Friday. Seven of the deaths involved a person in long-term care or a group home setting.
More than 8,700 people have needed treatment for COVID-19 in Minnesota’s hospitals.
According to the state’s Dial Back Dashboard, the state’s seven-day positivity rate remains around 5% as of Oct. 7, due to data lag. State officials say there are about 22 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents, a number that has increased since late September.
