MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Friday morning’s first snowfall of the season had people talking. Although it’s not unusual to see a dusting in October. While it came down heavy in some areas, it didn’t stick around long. And the change of seasons has people thinking about winter sports…

If you scrolled through social media Friday, the snow fall probably showed up on your feed. There was enthusiasm surrounding it at the Bellecour Bakery at Cooks of Crocus Hill.

“Laura started screaming, ‘snow, snow.’ I was like what,” Elaine Delima said.

The bakers at Bellecour ran to the window to capture the October sight.

“It’s just a fun exciting part of our day which is usually pretty routine,” Laura Conzemius said.

Others were outside when the flakes fell.

“Oh way too early. Way, way to early it,” Lisa Elsenbast said.

“I’m trying to take a little bit of joy in the snowflakes but still, I’m not ready for what’s to come,” Bridget McGreevy said.

Minnesotans are used to seeing a taste of winter early in the season.

“I think every year we get something like this in October, and it’s always kind of funny to see as long as it gets warm one more time,” Gab Kuhfuffe said.

The snow falling sent some people indoors to get ready for when the snow sticks later this year. Gear West owner Jan Guenther has seen the demand.

“I’m seeing a huge enthusiasm for anything that will take couples and families outdoors in all levels and mostly recreation,” Guenther said.

She says even before the first sight of snow, people were coming in and buying two months earlier than normal. Cross-country skis are the number one ask, then snowshoes.

“We call it COVID skis. People are just afraid that the equipment won’t be available like the story was for biking,” Guenther said.

Gear West is adjusting inventory, but Guenther says to show up sooner rather than later to guarantee sizing.

The cross-country skis are in. Several stores around the Twin Cities say they typically get snowshoes inventory in November.