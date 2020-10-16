MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From the Seward neighborhood to Longfellow, homes in the Minneapolis 3rd precinct have become targets for intruders.

Just two nights ago, someone tried to break into several homes while people were there.

Between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m., someone is checking for unlocked doors and open windows to get inside homes in the Seward neighborhood.

They’ve entered homes that were occupied, but left when the homeowner made their presence known.

No one has been hurt, no homes damaged but there were things taken.

“We’ve had issues happen like at 7 p.m. or 8 p.m. so it just doesn’t seem like its isolated at night, “ Bryant said.

Bryant and his wife Brianna live close to where the break-ins are happening and feel they are one step ahead of the bad guys because of all the good guys in their neighborhood.

“We have like a text message thread back and forth so if anyone sees a car in the neighborhood or something that seems out of the ordinary we’ll just text each other,” said Bryant.

“It’s just a sense of community and safety that comes with people kind of safety in numbers,” said Brianna.

This couple is part of a network of homeowners working together; they know it’s needed from past experiences.

“We had someone walk into our house and they seemed to kind of be in a bad place. They walked in and we kind of yelled at them and they immediately ran out, “ said Bryant.

Crime Prevention Specialist Carla Nielson says there are several ways to stay safe.

“Going to all the windows, closing them, pinning them as well,” Carla Nielson said.

She applauds people in this community for sticking together. It’s something she says will make a difference.

“Get to know your neighbors. Get phone numbers, get email addresses. Have a thread in case there is anything going on that you feel your neighbors should know about but the biggest thing is just knowing each other to having those connections and feeling okay and safe to lean on them,” Brianna said.

Nielson says it’s also important to secure doors and windows, turn lights on at dusk, and use a security system to help decrease chances of becoming a victim.

Police are investigating -but so far no arrests have been made.

More On WCCO.com: