MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota is seeing a brief glimpse of winter-like conditions Friday, with snowflakes falling hard in some areas.

Some areas, like St. Augusta, reported a half an inch of snow accumulation on the grass Friday morning. A somewhat unusual sight in mid-October.

So, what causes these conditions?

According to meteorologist Mike Augustyniak, it has to do with the way air is moving upward, causing perfect conditions for a certain type of snowflake, called dendrites, to form. Here’s his explanation.

From Alexandria to Minneapolis, many people are seeing snow and posting it on social media — even the governor chimed in. Here are some of the sights and sounds:

