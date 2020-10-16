MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis City Council has approved $2 million in CARES Act money for a facility that utilizes tiny homes to serve those who are experiencing homelessness.
On Friday, the city council passed the proposal for the project called Indoor Villages.
The vote moves forward a project to create a community of tiny houses — 100 of them — will be built inside an empty warehouse, offering protection from the winter cold. Unlike a tent, they’re secured with locks, offering privacy and security.
The project would also include drug and mental health treatment, and assistance finding permanent housing.
In August, Minneapolis City Council member Lisa Goodman said she felt compelled to help Indoor Villages come to fruition.
“It’s incumbent upon us in government to embrace new ideas, to embrace ideas that can be implemented fast and in a cost-effective way,” Goodman said. “Indoor tiny shelters is a new idea and we should embrace that idea because it meets our goals of getting people out of the cold, out of parks, into shelter that they’re willing to go to.”
Indoor Villages is a two-year pilot program. The goal is to have it up and running in November.
