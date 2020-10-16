Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fridley police and the Minnesota BCA are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing woman last seen early Thursday evening.
Authorities say Nafiso Abdullahi Mohamed, 18, was last seen on Thursday at 6:50 p.m. at a Fridley Wal-Mart, located at 8450 University Ave NE. She was seen getting into the passenger seat of a silver vehicle that left in an unknown direction.
Mohamed was last seen wearing a hijab of unknown color, a pink and red cultural dress and a long black jacket. She is 5-foot-6-inches tall, 145 pounds and has black hair.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact Fridley police at 763-427-1212.
