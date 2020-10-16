MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition following an industrial accident in Meeker County Friday morning.
The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office received a report at about 11:45 a.m. of an industrial accident at a construction site in the 31700 block of Highway 22 in Harvey Township.
First responders were called to the area. One person died at the scene and another person was airlifted with critical injuries and flown to the St. Cloud Hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.
Initial investigation revealed a stabilizing platform for a concrete boom truck gave way causing the boom to fall to the ground, where the two individuals were struck as it fell, and trapped.
The names of the victims are being withheld pending family notification.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
