MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a 44-year-old man died in the hospital Thursday after a motorcycle crash last week in eastern Minnesota.
The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office responded at 10:14 p.m. on Oct. 9 to the area of 44500 Anchor Avenue in Fish Lake Township on a report of a motorcycle crash with injuries.
Officers said the location of the incident appeared to be wooded and deer were present at the time of the crash.
The single-occupant of the motorcycle was identified as Daniel David Wagner of Harris. He was airlifted from the scene and transported to Hennepin Health Trauma Center.
Nearly a week later, the sheriff’s office was informed the victim had died from his injuries.
Investigators say alcohol did not appear to be a contributing factor in the incident.
The crash remains under investigation.
