MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Vikings’ star running back Dalvin Cook — who also leads the NFL in rushing — has been ruled out for Sunday’s game.
Cook suffered a groin injury last Sunday in the team’s game against the Seattle Seahawks and has missed practice all week. On Friday, the team confirmed that he’ll be sitting out this Sunday.
#ATLvsMIN injury report
OUT: Kris Boyd, Dalvin Cook, K.J. Osborn and Dru Samia
DOUBTFUL: Holton Hill pic.twitter.com/bcY9o4947I
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 16, 2020
Alexander Mattison is expected to again step in for Cook in the team’s matchup against the Atlanta Falcons (0-5). He had a career game against the Seahawks, rushing for 112 yards, after Cook left the game early in the second half.
Cook currently leads the league in rushing with 489 yards. The closest player to Cook is Josh Jacobs of the Las Vegas Raiders with 377 yards.
