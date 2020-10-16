MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz has ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff Monday to honor those who have lost their lives to COVID-19.
As of Friday, Minnesota hit its highest single-day record of COVID-19 cases. It’s the first time the state has a daily total above 2,000 cases since the pandemic began.
“As of today, we’ve lost 2,212 Minnesotans to COVID-19. There’s a family and a heartbreaking story behind each Minnesotan we’ve lost,” Walz said. “Minnesotans come together as one community in these challenging moments to mourn and support each other.”
Walz has directed flags to fly at half-staff on the 19th of every month through 2020 to remember and honor COVID victims.
Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags to honor Minnesotans who have lost their lives to the virus, and their families.
