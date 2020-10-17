MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — ESPN’s “College GameDay” is headed to the Gopher State for its second year in a row.
Next week, the Minnesota Golden Gophers are matching up against the Michigan Wolverines for the first Big Ten showdown of the season.
ROW THE BOAT … TO MINNESOTA 🛶
See you next week for our first Big Ten showdown of the season: Michigan vs. Minnesota 👀 pic.twitter.com/2bzNOd0Oge
— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 18, 2020
The premier college football pregame show will be on campus prior to Minnesota kicking off its season. Fans will not be permitted to attend the show and the set location will not allow for any public viewing.
“College GameDay” will air at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24 on ESPN, and the Gophers will take on the Wolverines at 6:30 p.m. at TCF Bank Stadium.
