MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sen. Elizabeth Warren plans to travel to Minnesota Sunday to speak with voters just weeks ahead of the Nov. 3 election.
Warren will start the day in Brooklyn Park to fire up voters and encourage them to get their ballots in early. There, she will participate in a Get Out the Vote mobilization event with suburban voters.
Later in the day, she will lead two separate Minnesota Students for Biden Get Out the Vote mobilization events in Northfield and St. Paul.
