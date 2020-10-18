MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A judge could decide on several key motions this week in the trial of George Floyd’s death.
Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill is still deciding whether the jury should be anonymous; if the trial should happen in Hennepin County; and whether the officers involved should have separate trials.
The defense teams for the four ex-Minneapolis police officers — Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng — want to keep the jury anonymous and sequestered for the integrity of the trial. Prosecutors say that wouldn’t be transparent enough.
As for location, the defense teams want to move the trial out of Hennepin County due to publicity concerns. But Judge Cahill has asked them to try to find a suitable jury in Hennepin County before they consider changing locations.
And separate trials would, of course, bring separate verdicts.
Cahill has given himself a goal of releasing his decisions by mid-October, but he still has several weeks before his final deadline to do so.
The trial for the former officers is currently set for March of 2021.
