MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man was hospitalized overnight following a shooting in downtown Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of 5th Street North and Hennepin Avenue.
Responding officers found a man in his 20s suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Emergency crews brought him to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment.
The victim did not cooperate with officers, police say. No arrests have been made.
The shooting remains under investigation.
