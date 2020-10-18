MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesotans across the state may need to get out their snow shovels this week.
Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says widespread snow looks to fall Tuesday, with the Twin Cities possibly seeing two inches accumulate in grassy areas.
Cities north of the Interstate-94 corridor in central Minnesota will have a greater chance of seeing the snow stack up, Augustyniak says. Meanwhile, communities in southern Minnesota are expected to see their snow melt as the flurries turn to rain.
Tuesday’s snow will fall during the daylight hours, and air temperatures in the Twin Cities metro will be near or above freezing, so much of the snow should melt on contact with the roads from I-94 on south. Still, Augustyniak urges caution – particularly on ramps and bridges, and on secondary roads north in central Minnesota and northern Wisconsin – where some slushy accumulation will be possible.
Is there a warm-up in the forecast? Nope. Highs this week look to be in the 40s, with more snow flurries possible in northern Minnesota later this week.
Note: the average high temperature for mid-October in Twin Cities is in the low 50s.
You must log in to post a comment.