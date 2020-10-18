MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With just over two weeks to Election Day, candidates and their supporters are pushing hard for votes.

A socially-distanced crowd of people gathered to hear Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren speak Sunday on the campus of Macalester College in St. Paul. She made several stops in Minnesota to campaign for former Vice President Joe Biden.

“I love to come to Minnesota, and I love it because people here vote their values,” Warren said.

In a one-on-one interview, Warren said she’s confident progressive voters will turn out at the polls for Biden. Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton only beat out President Donald Trump by 1.5 percentage points in 2016.

“Progressives are part of this team and they’re gonna be there in all of the days we have until Nov. 3,” she said. “But here’s the thing — they’re gonna be there after Nov. 3.”

On the GOP side, a new ad featuring Minnesota’s My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell shows a voter roundtable with people throwing criticisms at Biden.

“I’d be very scared if Joe Biden became president,” a female voter says in the ad.

Erin Perrine, the Trump campaign’s director of press communications, said the president will be the one to quell the uptick in crime and violence in the Twin Cities, showing support for the police force.

“For the president, the biggest concern is that the American people are safe, and that you can safely live in your community and in your streets,” Perrine said.

The election is on Nov. 3.