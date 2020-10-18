MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Journalists, professional athletes and sports teams, politicians and other public figures took to social media Sunday to honor Sid Hartman, who passed away Sunday at age 100.

Former WCCO sports director Mark Rosen wrote that he was eternally grateful to be one of Hartman’s close friends.

We all knew this day would come, yet it still feels so shocking. The stories will be flowing for years to come. My sympathies Chad and my eternal gratefulness for being one of Sid’s “close personal friends.” https://t.co/ZHYUsrJjqt — Mark Rosen (@KFANRosen) October 18, 2020

Gov. Tim Walz wrote that Minnesotans of all ages will miss his “down to earth reporting” and influence on Minnesota sports.

Sid was one of a kind. Minnesotans of all ages will miss his down to earth reporting – even through his 100th birthday – and influence on Minnesota sports. Thinking of you and your family, Chad. https://t.co/ykc8vLUdPL — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) October 18, 2020

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey wrote on Twitter that Hartman, “was there for the biggest moments and covered them in a way only he could.”

Not long after the announcement of Hartman’s death, the Vikings lost 40-23 to the Atlanta Falcons. During the post-game press conference, Vikings receiver Adam Thielen began his remarks by giving his condolences to Hartman’s family and called the reporter a “Minnesota legend.”

The Vikings owners, Mark and Zygi Wilf, also released a statement, saying that their hearts were broken by the news of Hartman’s death.

“It’s nearly impossible to put into words what Sid meant to the sports world and to Minnesota,” they wrote. “His doggedness and work ethic were unmatched, but it was Sid’s ability to nurture relationships that truly set him apart.”

Glen Taylor — owner of both the Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx franchises — lauded Hartman in a statement released early Sunday evening, in which he credited Hartman with helping “shape what many consider the NBA’s first dynasty with the Minneapolis Lakers.”

And officials from the Minnesota Twins, who honored Hartman in 2014 by naming Target Field’s press room the “Sid Hartman Press Conference Room,” said in a statement Sunday that Hartman’s “constant presence at the ballpark – which spanned the press boxes and clubhouses of Metropolitan Stadium, the Metrodome and Target Field – will be missed by so many,” and, “ … few people have done more for our franchise than Sid Hartman.”