MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey wants Assistant Chief Bryan Tyner to be the next leader of the city’s fire department.
Frey announced the nomination Monday, citing Tyner’s deep Minneapolis roots and 25 years of service in the fire department.
“A son of the Northside, Bryan Tyner has made the safety and security of Minneapolis his life’s work,” Frey said. “Bryan has seen our city at its best and helped lead the department through some of Minneapolis’ most challenging moments. He will know how to handle whatever comes across his desk. His dedication to our city is beyond reproach, and I know that he will lead this department with integrity.”
Frey says Tyner has played a pivotal role in making the department’s hiring practice more inclusive since he joined the department in 1995.
“[Tyner] has also spearheaded new safety programming, worked with Minneapolis Public Schools and students to create pathways to a career in the MFD, and served as the President of the Minneapolis African American Professional Firefighters Association,” the mayor’s office said. “Tyner would become the department’s second Black Fire Chief.”
Tyner would replace John Fruetel, who has served as the fire chief since 2012. Fruetel announced his plans to retire over the summer.
“It would be my distinct honor to serve this community as its next Fire Chief,” Tyner said. “I intend to lead this organization into the future with integrity, honesty, and fairness.”
Frey says he’ll be putting forth the nomination Tuesday, with the Minneapolis City Council expected to vote on the nomination on Dec. 4.
