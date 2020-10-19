Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — CEO Corie Barry of Minnesota-based Best Buy is one the most powerful women in business, according to Fortune.
Barry, 45, took the No. 9 spot on Fortune’s “Most Powerful Women” list for 2020 — up nine spots from 2019.
Fortune cites Barry’s aggressive steps to keep Best Buy employees safe during the pandemic, a move they say rewarded her with strong business performance.
“Meanwhile, the retailer just posted its best-ever online sales: up 242% in the second quarter,” Fortune wrote.
Land O’Lakes President and CEO Beth Ford also on the list at No. 28, up three spots from last year.
